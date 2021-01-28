Financial Comparison: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group 0.43% 7.79% 5.49% C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mail.ru Group and C.P. Pokphand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.43%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and C.P. Pokphand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.51 billion 4.16 $289.63 million $1.34 19.59 C.P. Pokphand $6.96 billion 0.31 $345.80 million N/A N/A

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats C.P. Pokphand on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; Tarantool DBMS; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service for providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data; and media services. Additionally, it is involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment systems; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About C.P. Pokphand

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products. The company also offers swine, poultry, sausages, fish, and shrimp feed products. In addition, it is involved in leasing properties. The company also exports its products. C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

