Financial Review: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Global Crossing has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Asia Global Crossing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49% Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and Asia Global Crossing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Asia Global Crossing 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Asia Global Crossing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Asia Global Crossing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.69 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -425.09 Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asia Global Crossing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of Asia Global Crossing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATN International beats Asia Global Crossing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers managed information technology services to commercial customers; and wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The US Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest United States; consumer and enterprise mobile and fixed telecommunications services; and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twelve retail stores in US Telecom segment and nineteen retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Asia Global Crossing

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On June 11, 2003, the voluntary petition of Asia Global Crossing Ltd. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 17, 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.