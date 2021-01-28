Financial Review: Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nuvectra alerts:

69.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvectra and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75

Accuray has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Accuray $382.93 million 1.24 $3.83 million ($0.08) -64.88

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Summary

Accuray beats Nuvectra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.