Financial Review: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) versus Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners -59.61% 7.05% 1.35% Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33 Equitrans Midstream 0 4 3 0 2.43

Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.04%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Summit Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners $443.53 million 0.13 -$369.83 million N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 1.72 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.16

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream Partners.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Summit Midstream Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Appalachian Basin, which comprise the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in northeastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming; the northern Delaware Basin that comprise the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in southeastern New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; and the Fort Worth Basin that comprises the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.