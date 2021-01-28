Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.35

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $29.50. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 83,331,069 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

