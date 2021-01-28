Financial Survey: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) & C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.06 $112.56 million $1.27 9.12 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 24.10 -$7.24 million ($0.08) -0.80

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% C-Bond Systems -743.46% N/A -1,106.03%

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

