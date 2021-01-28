FinNexus 1-Day Volume Tops $581,029.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $3.31 million and $581,029.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00898684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.77 or 0.04423876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017921 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io.

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.