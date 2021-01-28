FinNexus Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00852251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.21 or 0.04128755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017328 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io.

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.