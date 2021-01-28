First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.