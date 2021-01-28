First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,291,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,979,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

