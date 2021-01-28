First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,671. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

