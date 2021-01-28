First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Bank were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

