First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5,340.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 61,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,516. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.