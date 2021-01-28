First Bank & Trust Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.73. 20,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,526. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

