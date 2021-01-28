First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PYPL stock traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 225,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

