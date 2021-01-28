First Bank & Trust Purchases 3,722 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 603.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

