First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $274.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,623. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

