First Bank & Trust Sells 130 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

