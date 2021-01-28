First Bank & Trust Sells 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $28.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,120.35. 22,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,379. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,041.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

