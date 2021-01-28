First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.79. 40,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

