First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

FCF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

