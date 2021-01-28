First Community Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

