First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in First Foundation by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.