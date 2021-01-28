First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 266,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

