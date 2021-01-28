First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.31.

Shares of FR opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

