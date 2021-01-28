First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of AG opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.