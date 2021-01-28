First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.82.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.17. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of -45.54.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.