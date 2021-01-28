First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FUMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 30,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,240. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.