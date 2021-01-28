FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.94). 2,182,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,333. The stock has a market cap of £879.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.49. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

