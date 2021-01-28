Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Trading Up 18.8%

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) was up 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 635,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 70,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1,496.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

