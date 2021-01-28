Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 15,660.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

