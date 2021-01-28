Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 169% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $14,019.39 and approximately $853.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

