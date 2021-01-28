Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.