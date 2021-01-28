Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

FLS stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 26.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 154,113 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

