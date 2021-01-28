Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.41. 943,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,133,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $412.97 million, a P/E ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

