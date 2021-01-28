Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2024

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 1,985,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

