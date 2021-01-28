Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $86.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $142,460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

