Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortinet stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.82. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

