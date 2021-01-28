Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.