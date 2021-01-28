FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 2,685,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,571,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.