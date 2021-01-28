Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.63 and last traded at $54.73. Approximately 15,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUYZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.