Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.85. 485,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 713,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $645.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

