Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells $390,830.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

