Freyrchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (FREC)

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Freyrchain has a market cap of $67,194.97 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00067789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.00886615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.46 or 0.04145741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain.

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.