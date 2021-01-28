FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Shares Up 5.9%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.23. 3,980,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,102,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.21% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTOC)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

