FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,130 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 30,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,172. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

