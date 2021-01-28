FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

