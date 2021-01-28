FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

