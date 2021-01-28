FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 271,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,470. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.