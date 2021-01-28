FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 108,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,302. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.